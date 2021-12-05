Over 60% Prisoners on Death Row Were Found To Be Enduring Mental Illness: Study

Conditions/Isolation Tantamount to Torture

According to the 2016 report released by the Death Penalty Centre at National Law University, Delhi, some prisoners were very hopeful, while others said that they “would prefer being executed than live a life with the plausibility of an execution impending large.”

Like other subjects interviewed for the report, the man identified as Jayakanthan “blinked continuously for the first few minutes” as he was kept in a cell with no source of sunlight for all but 20 minutes a day”.

“He felt that the noises made by the lizards were to thank him for feeding them,” the report said. He also told the researchers that the lizards kept visiting his cell, not for food but to “make noises as though talking to him as their friend.”

Other subjects/prisoners also stated that mosquitoes plagued them during the long captivity or that they would be kept awake by a light bulb in their cell, which would burn the whole night.

The study stated that there was a complete disengagement between prisoners on death row and defence lawyers. It submitted that lawyers were not disposed to do more due to the “meagre fees” that defendants’ families could afford.

According to the 2016 report, the prisoners claimed that pro bono/legal aid lawyers, at both the trial court and appellate court levels, had tried to extort money from the families of prisoners on death row, threatening not to turn up for hearings unless they were paid.

Without any access to information about the status of appeals and their cases, prisoners, in an interview for the report, said that they “spend most of their time continuously wondering if the end has come, every time the huge iron doors of the barracks are pushed open”.