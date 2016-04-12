Remembering Safdar Hashmi in the Times of Censorship

Some time back, a family friend from Pakistan began talking about Safdar Hashmi’s visit to his country in the 80s. Jan Natya Manch (JANAM), the street theatre group which Safdar was a key member of, was in Pakistan to perform and hold workshops. They performed Machine, a street play conceived in the backdrop of the Emergency and my friend was awed by the way just six people created a world, a factory and the workers that suffered in it.

Street theatre was the perfect medium to use drama as a tool not just of personal creativity, but also a political education.

And given that Safdar’s theatre was an extension of his politics, it is likely that he would have been censored, if not labelled ‘anti-national’.