Why India Need Not Worry About Pakistan’s Efforts To Instigate OIC

The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) grabs media headlines in India rarely, except when it issues a statement on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The 57-member organisation comprises Islamic countries which include India’s neighbours Bangladesh, Maldives and Pakistan.

The OIC’s declared goal is to protect the interests of the Muslim world, in a spirit of harmony with other peoples for the promotion of peace and harmony. Lofty words, similar to the noble cause of international peace and security that is the goal of the UN.