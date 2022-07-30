Of Tyrants And Martyrs: Islamic New Year is Anything But Happy for Urdu Poets

This year, 30 July marks the first day of the New Year according to the Islamic lunar calendar. Yet, it is not a day of unadulterated rejoicing and festivities, unlike the start of the Gregorian Calendar on 1 January.

Second only to the month of Ramazan in holiness, the entire month of Muharram is observed by extra prayers, reflection and piety. Its tenth day is marked by Ashura (literally meaning ‘tenth’ in Arabic), the day when Shia Muslims mourn the loss of Husain, grandson of the Prophet, in the Battle of Karbala. Sunni Muslims, too, share the tragedy and refrain from festivities, at least in the first 10 days of the month.

This explains the absence of greetings and felicitations at the start of the New Year making it a solemn rather than joyous occasion, a time of remembrance and catharsis.