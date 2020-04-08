COVID-19: We Need Science to Save the Day, Not Panic & Fake News

In order to contain COVID-19 in the state, Odisha had imposed a lockdown across the state since 24 March midnight and a complete shutdown in the twin city of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and many other towns, in addition to necessary healthcare measures.

According to a study by the Imperial College, London COVID-19 Response Team, the purpose of a lockdown is to reduce reproduction by reducing the number of people each confirmed case infects.

However, the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 patients in the last few days in Odisha, despite these measures, hints at some gaps in the strategy and action in containing the disease.

Though there is a lack of healthcare and testing facilities in all parts of the state, and inadequate supply of masks and other protective equipment remains a fundamental issue, people coming out of their homes in violation of lockdown guidelines remains an issue too.