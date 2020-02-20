Journalists, Don’t Let Objectivity Make You Stenographers For Cops

Time becomes the only currency because that’s how social media and search engines work. Do we have the patience to stop, think and reflect?

The lack of time and resources for a network of on-ground reporters lead to an over-reliance on press agencies. In India, this means the Press Trust of India (PTI) and its much more problematic cousin Asian News International (ANI).

For those who don't know, press agencies are subscription services that offer text and videos to media organisations of all hues, left, right and centre. A lot more content on your newsfeed than you realise come from these press agencies.

And they typically play it safe. In fact, the idea of objectivity was initially pushed by the news agency Associated Press, as they have to provide a single feed for conservative and liberal outlets.

It is not easy for a reporter, whether from a press agency or not, to identify the guilty party, especially in its immediate aftermath of an event. Even if one is sure of the facts, a defamation suit may not be far away.

Having said that, there is no excuse to writing "Jamia students were beaten up inside the library" instead of "Delhi Police beat up Jamia students inside the library". Passive voice cannot become the norm.

And finally, we can stop chasing the false god of objectivity and state the truth in its naked form, even if it sometimes makes us uncomfortable.