How China’s ‘Aid’ To Rebel Groups Sustained Northeast Insurgency

The worst phase in the Northeast was the two decades between 1990-2010, when more than a hundred rebel groups – with different ideologies – were reportedly active in the region, with the maximum number of outfits being from Manipur.

However, it must be pointed out that an overwhelming majority of these groups were not linked with China, nor did they have Chinese support. They emerged and proliferated since the conditions that sustain armed rebellions – such as unemployment and alienation – could not be eliminated by the government.