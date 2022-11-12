Nirav Modi Extradition: Can Indian Laws Expedite Process for Speedy Resolves?

The corollary is that once arrested and if the authorities believe that the fugitive is a flight risk, bail or release from custody is denied at the discretion of the courts. Naturally, it is therefore, safe to conclude that Nirav Modi is a high ‘flight risk’ person and the British courts are also of an opinion that he is likely to interfere with the course of justice if he is released, pending the determination of his extradition.

Extradition proceedings in both Common law countries and Civil law ones follow some basic trajectory— determination of dual criminality ( that the alleged offence is punishable in both countries), that there is prima facie evidence of culpability, that the person is not being persecuted on account of his political opinions or race, religion, caste, ethnicity, language, gender etc.

The speed of these three determinants varies across the globe with the common law countries being particularly sloth and India being no exception. The 'Inquiry Magistrate' tasked with establishing that the act or ommission as a crime in both countries (called 'dual criminality') and that there is prima facie evidence linking the crime, evidence and the accused fugitive is strong in common law countries which usually grant repeated adjournments, thus, leading to prolonged and delayed proceedings.