Can Foreign Secy Shringla ‘Help’ Make India $5 Trillion Economy?

Then came the Supreme Court-mandated National Register of Citizens (NRC), which nobody anywhere really understood very much, and still later the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that has since led to a series of protests across the country. All of this has been used balefully by the political opposition in the US, with the Kashmir issue seen through the human rights lens in the House, and the US Council on International Religious Freedoms making its displeasure clear on the issue of citizenship based on religion. That was blatant interference and Delhi had no compunctions about saying so.

Despite much of the media flare-up against India, the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the US went off without a hitch, with the Houston rally — where the Embassy and Consulate personnel worked at fever pitch — being seen as the cherry on top of a highly successful visit. No prime minister could fail to appreciate an ambassador who could manage to bring a US President on to the same stage despite such a criticism-fuelled backdrop. All of that attested to the ambassador’s quiet influence. But there’s much more to Shringla than a series of photo-ops.