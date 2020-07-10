Nepal Amending Its Citizenship Law May Upset India & ‘Help’ China

Nepal’s Parliamentary State Affairs and Good Governance Committee recently endorsed an amendment bill on the country’s Citizenship Act, mandating a seven-year probation period for a foreign woman married to a Nepali national, to acquire neutralised citizenship. The bill is expected to be presented to the Lower and Upper house for approval.

This comes weeks after Nepal updated its political map to include the areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory, toughening its stance on a recently flared-up border dispute with India. India has laid claims to those areas and rejected Nepal’s unilateral act, saying it ‘wasn’t based on historical facts and evidence’.