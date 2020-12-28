NEP: Higher Education May Be Flawed, But Will FYUP Address It?

(In light of Delhi University’s proposal to introduce a four-year undergraduate programme under NEP, The Quint debates whether the move will benefit students. This is the view. You may read the counterview by Dr Leena Wadia here.)

Both three-year and four-year undergraduate degree programmes are common across the world. They have flourished both as general norms in different ecosystems of higher education, and as niche programmes in specialised fields or institutional settings.

There is thus, no point in debating the inherent merits of the two versions.