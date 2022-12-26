ED Raids in Nagaland: Indian Government Gets Tough on NSCN (IM)

In retrospect the much-hyped Framework Agreement signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagalim of the Isak-Muivah faction and the Government of India in August 2015 is a dud.

Beyond dropping the claim for sovereignty, not an inch has moved in the talks which first began in 1997. The Government of India under Prime Minister Modi gave the NSCN (IM) a long rope.

RN Ravi, presently the governor of Tamil Nadu, who was appointed interlocuter in 2014 shortly after the Modi government assumed power, tried all tactics possible to get the NSCN(IM) to agree to:

Bring all stakeholders including the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and other groups that are keen to ensure an end to the stalemate on board

Broaden the talks and include the larger development agenda

Agree to a different settlement for the Nagas of Manipur since a united Nagalim was out of the question.

But even the tenacious yet tolerant Ravi, who initially indulged the elderly TH Muivah out of respect for his age, finally realised that he just could not move forward in the peace process since the NSCN (IM) did not really want a settlement.