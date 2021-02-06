India’s Women, Mainly in Bihar, Undergoing Menstrual ‘Revolution’

The Indian government has recently released the factsheet for 17 states and 5 UTs from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), including multiple indicators for women empowerment. One such factor was “women aged 15-24 who use hygienic methods of protection during their menstrual period”.

Women use local or commercial sanitary napkins, menstrual cups, tampons during their periods to control the blood flow. These items are called sanitary items.

As a part of this study, we are reviewing and understanding the changes in the sanitary item usage from National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) to National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) and the factors driving these changes.