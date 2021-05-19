Bengal Govt’s ‘Siege’: Timing of Narada Case Points to ‘Vendetta’

While haunting images of unimaginable devastation unleashed by COVID-19 wrack the very soul of India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to take prompt action in a 5-year-old case.

Amid a lockdown, the central agency has arrested three of West Bengal’s ruling party, the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) senior politicians, including two Cabinet Ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, as well as MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, in Kolkata.

The findings of the Narada sting operation, which was conducted in West Bengal in 2014 for over two years, were released on a private news website before the 2016 assembly elections in the state. Prominent members of the ruling party in the state were seen as accepting bribes.