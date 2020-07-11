Nagaland’s Dog Meat Ban Could Further ‘Divide’ NE & Mainland India

Among the organisations that had campaigned for the ban on dog meat in Nagaland was a Delhi-based non-profit – the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO).

“Today (2 July), we have submitted a fresh appeal to the Government of Nagaland to take immediate actions to implement a ban on the sale, smuggling and consumption of dog meat in the state, and ensure the enforcement of stringent animal welfare laws,” a statement by FIAPO said.

Many of those supporting this ban are perhaps unaware that under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution, Nagaland enjoys exemptions from Indian laws with regard to ‘religious and social practices of the Nagas’, ‘Naga customary law and procedure’, among others. Even if the Nagaland legislative assembly has the power to make changes in these norms, the implementation of a ban on any traditional practice is likely to face hurdles.