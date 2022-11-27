Mukroh: A Spark for Underlying Resentments

What is missed here is that Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya is just 124 km away from Shillong but one must travel over short stretches of roads and then drive over stretches where there were once roads but they have been eroded and never maintained. All along the way, one saw little girls aged 10 or less carrying their little sister or brother on their backs with a sling. Poverty is writ large on the faces of these residents. The homes of the five men who were killed spoke of stark poverty and a hand-to-mouth existence. Interestingly, it is only when we arrive at Barato just short of Mukroh that the road begins to look like a highway and gets better. From Mukroh right up to the Assam border close to Mokoilum the road is as good as any in the country. It’s the internal roads that are non-existent.

The Mukroh incident is just one of the many border clashes between Assam and Meghalaya. Assam Police manning the border outposts have always been seen as the aggressors firing at the border residents inside Meghalaya territory and lives have incidentally been lost on the Meghalaya side. This is one reason why the pressure groups are taking a stand that Meghalaya should not continue to be the victim state. There is a loud call for a strong border outpost at Mukroh to be manned by the elite Special Force-10, which was trained to combat militancy.

All these incidents assume a heightened sense of drama also because of the upcoming Meghalaya elections and the need by some to show the present Government in poor light – not that it is underserved. The Home Department has been disastrous and in any other state the home minister would have had to resign but not in the abode of clouds where interests are short-lived.