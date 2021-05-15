‘COVID-19 is an ‘Invisible’ Enemy Because Govt Refused to See It’

As regards the assumption of real responsibility — the National Disaster Management Act is absolutely clear on that front. That the responsibility for taking action to deal with the pandemic and to mitigate its impact — and this was announced as far back as 14 March 2020 — these primary responsibilities for the prevention of disaster, or the mitigation or preparedness and capacity-building for dealing with a disaster-like situation — are that of the Centre.

But what do we see on ground? Take, for example, the vaccination policy. It is the central government's responsibility to have procured and to continue to procure the vaccines for the nation’s use.