Modi’s ‘Silence’ Jolted BJP-RSS; the Worry is There for All to See

But Bhagwat did talk about lapses by everyone including the administration which led to such a severe outbreak of COVID-19.

In his own way, he was trying to prod the government into action. But he was also stepping in to shore-up the government’s sagging image by attempting to fill the void created by Modi’s rectitude. The sub-text was simple: ‘hum hain na’. If Modi won’t speak, then Bhagwat will.