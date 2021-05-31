Will Post-COVID ‘Challenge’ to Modi Govt Come from India’s Youth?

The last month and a half have been harrowing to say the least for the Indian public. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has managed to reach almost everyone’s doors, leaving a dark imprint. The governments — both central and states — were caught unawares and were found incapable of handling this crisis of mammoth proportions.

In their absence, the people of India stepped up to support each other. From finding hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, medicines to preparing and delivering food for those in need, to creating helplines to discuss mental health issues, amongst others, civil society and communities have taken over the role of the government.