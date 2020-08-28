Is GST ‘Mess’ Due To COVID Crisis? No, It Was A Long Time Coming

Right now, the Modi sarkaar owes states a cumulative amount of about three lakh crore rupees. But the Centre has no cash, and that’s causing a clash, not just with Opposition-ruled states, but also some of the BJP’s own state governments.

States haven’t got their money in time since August 2019, and the compensation due to them for the lockdown period hasn’t been paid yet. Opposition governments say this is nothing short of a ‘sovereign default’ and a ‘betrayal’ of the spirit of GST.

In fact, there were many state governments who were opposed to the ‘one-nation-one-tax’ idea, and only the Centre’s guarantee that their revenues will keep growing at a fixed high rate for the next five years had brought them on board.