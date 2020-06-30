Modi’s ‘Silence’ On China & ‘Brevity’ Raises Questions Over Speech

He listed several Hindu festivals but missed out on Bakreid or Eid al-Adha, Moharram and Guru Nanak's birth anniversary, which fall during the same period. In a multi-religious nation, this oversight opens Modi to potential accusations of being ‘uni-focal’ on matters of festivals of different faiths.

Significantly, the five-month long extension will end with the conclusion and installation of a new government in Bihar, after assembly polls are conducted. The term of the current legislative assembly ends on 27 November. Opposition parties will certainly deduce political motives behind this coincidence.