‘Missing Villages’: J&K’s ‘Transhumant’ People Are Almost a Nation on the Move

“Transhumance”, a pastoral or nomadic life, is common among the tribal communities of Jammu & Kashmir, mostly Gujjars and Bakkerwals, as also Gaddis in parts of Jammu. The tribal communities undertake biannual migration between valleys or villages and highland pastures, along with livestock. The centuries-old practice has not declined despite global and local advancements. In fact, if numbers are a clue, the practice has only strengthened. Deprivation on various fronts is certainly an enormous challenge for policymakers and development administrators.

At nearly 6 lakh, the transhumant tribal population of Jammu & Kashmir is more than the total population of many countries such as the Maldives, Iceland, Malta, Suriname, Luxemburg, Brunei, Iceland, among others. To be precise, the transhumant population is more than the individual population of as many as 55 countries in the world.

The nomadic population is believed to be around 25% to 30% of the total tribal population in Jammu & Kashmir. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs recently initiated planning for the Integrated Village Development Scheme (IVDS), which aims at ensuring holistic development of villages having an over-500 and more than 50% tribal population.