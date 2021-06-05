Choksi Circus: India Must Not Get its Hopes High on His Return

A Salman Khan-starrer movie in the making perhaps, except the jet has now returned via Madrid to Delhi with the special agents onboard, but without the wanted Mehul Choksi. If it’s any consolation, the Choksi saga has made it to the Dominican entertainment industry with Calypso singer ‘Trendsetter’ grabbing eyeballs as he hums and asks ‘Well everybody waiting to see, What they going to do with Mr. Choksi?”

The past few days saw whirlwind breaking news drama unfold across most television prime time studios that chose Choksi over Covid. As a diplomat cheekily remarked, perhaps it had forced several scribes to look closely at the world map and figure out where exactly was the thriller being shot and that Antigua & Barbuda and Dominica were different countries. Political opponents, tour operators to local artists in the Caribbean nations enjoyed the overseas spotlight as Delhi-Noida studios reached out to them to enlighten about the blockbuster in the making.

So why exactly did the eight-member multiple agency team including officials of CBI and MEA that flew all the way to Dominica—some 14000 kilometres away, a journey of more than 24 hours—return without the scamster wanted in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case?

Because the hype of Mehul Choksi’s extradition to India was misplaced to begin with and is unlikely to translate into reality anytime soon.