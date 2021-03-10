Royal Racism: Will Meghan Meet Indian Princess Gouramma’s Fate?

The maharajah and the princess were only a few years apart in age, and conveniently both Anglicised, Christian converts. On the surface, they seemed the perfect pair to promote as idealised role models for other Indians: especially via the new medium of photography and the growing reach of printed newspapers. It’s also not much of a stretch to see the parallels between this plan and the enthusiasm in 2019 over Harry and Meghan’s suitedness to re-energising royal links with the Commonwealth.