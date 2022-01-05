Mamata vs Modi: Why the TMC Chief Must Acknowledge Her Limitations

In September 2013, the then-Gujarat Chief Minister (CM), Narendra Modi, was anointed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 General Election, about eight months before the nation went to the polls. This was, of course, the official announcement. Modi’s campaign team had begun pitching him for the top job much earlier, after he had led his party to a second consecutive Gujarat Assembly election win in 2012.

Now, towards the latter part of 2021, at a time when the next parliamentary election is just over two years away, we have West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee taking a leaf from the Modi campaign book, investing in systematic stage-setting after a notable triumph on home turf, and giving herself time to cement her credentials as a worthy prime ministerial candidate in popular mind space.