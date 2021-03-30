Bengal 2021: Can Mamata Banerjee Fight & Restore Libertarianism?

It is, thus, Mamata who needs to set the agenda to checkmate the BJP in Bengal. Hindutva ideology, as contra-distinct from those of Hinduism preached by Swami Vivekananda, Paramahansa Yogananda and a multitude of other great spiritual leaders — does not naturally resonate in Bengal. This should be obvious as the BJP’s ‘poriborton yatra’ has thus far evinced limited interest.

But the BJP has effectively built a strong grassroots organisation since 2014 in Bengal, and its political response to the reign of unnecessary terror unleashed by the TMC on the erstwhile CPM and Congress cadres in the rural and suburban areas must be acknowledged. This is what drove supporters of the CPM to the BJP’s fold as was evidenced in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, after the TMC swept the 2018 panchayat polls where 34 percent of the seats remain uncontested due to what is colloquially called ‘Elaka Dhokol’.