Bengal 2021: Why Mamata Still Rules the Roost Despite a Strong BJP

Election campaigns throw up sudden, unanticipated, and potentially game-changing events. The image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lying prone on a hospital bed with her left foot in plaster and her face scrunched in pain, is one such.

No matter what the facts of the case are — whether she was assaulted on Wednesday in Nandigram soon after filing her nomination papers, or whether she is amping up a simple accident to garner sympathy votes, as the BJP claims — the image carries a powerful emotional charge in the midst of this bitter and fractious poll season in West Bengal.