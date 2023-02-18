Mahashivratri 2023: What Urdu Poets — Hindu & Muslim — Wrote On Shiv & Parvati

I quite like to collect compendiums of Urdu poetry and have quite a collection by now. Each editor brings something new to the task of anthologising. I look out especially for the headings some editors like to give, such as ‘Hamare Mausam’, ‘Hamare Qudrati Manazir’, ‘Hamare Gaon aur Shehr’, and so on. I like to see if anything new appears under headings such as ‘Hamarey Mazhabi Rahnuma’ (‘Our Religious Guides’) and I am happy to report that such is the vast repertoire of the Urdu poet that I do find something new and interesting almost always.

Hasrat Mohani’s many lyrical odes to his beloved Krishan Ji Maharaj are quite de rigeur as is Iqbal’s jewel-bright nazm on Nanak, but every now and then when something new or lesser-known catches one’s eye one marvels afresh at the range and catholicity of Urdu poetry.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, here is a sampler of verses on the Blue Necked One. Written by both Muslim poets and non-Muslims at a time when inclusion and pluralism were the norm rather than the exception, they need to be revived and re-read not merely for their evocations of communal harmony and goodwill, but also because many contain some fine poetry.