Thackeray Cousins in ‘Hindutva Vs Hindutva’ Fight: What This Means

This is a ‘ghar wapsi’ few had predicted. Fourteen long years after he established a relatively inclusive political party and only eight months after he launched a scathing attack on the BJP’s top brass, Raj Thackeray dialled back to his roots. In a decisive manner, the 51-year-old Maharashtra politician, ever the doppelgänger of his late uncle and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, reset his political compass on Thursday to a potent mix of aggressive Hindutva and Marathi sub-nationalism.

Thackeray began his address at a conclave of his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena rank and file with salutations to “my Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers” instead of his characteristic “my Marathi brothers, sisters...” Throughout his extempore speech, he pressed the Hindutva button several times: ‘India isn’t a dharamshala to look after all refugees, Muslims from Bangladesh and Pakistan aren’t welcome here; if my aarti doesn’t disturb anyone there’s no reason why namaz (azaan) should be on loudspeakers; the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens are good moves; and I support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in these.’