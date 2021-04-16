Will Maharashtra COVID Lockdown Work Despite Trade Pushback?

It is thus somewhat worse than a Catch-22 situation, wherein the government ends up annoying the rich, disappointing the poor, and simply depriving the salaried classes, most of whose companies have been ordered to work to just fifty percent capacity and thus have to suffer commensurate losses in income.

Meanwhile, the surge in cases have strained the healthcare facilities in the state, with the government in dire need of COVID beds (most private and government hospitals are full), oxygen facilities and ventilators. In some ways, this year's surge is worse than 2020, with longer queues at crematoriums and huge shortages of disposal kits for the bodies of COVID patients.