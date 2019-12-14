Lucknow of Poet Majaz’s Days Has Changed; His Words Are Evergreen

Born in Rudauli, a qasbah in Bara Banki district in the erstwhile United Provinces, on 19 October 1909, Majaz was the people’s poet par excellence. He burst upon the Urdu literary firmament and caught the imagination of all those who had wearied of the Urdu poet’s angst over the shama-parwana and the gul-o-bulbul. He introduced a new sensibility and new literary concerns through startlingly fresh images and conceits, and above all, a different sort of prosody – the nazm which resembled the ghazal in its close approximation of rhyme and metre but was free of the two-line constraint of the ghazal.

Majaz gained his early education in Lucknow, then went on to St John’s College, Agra, and finally completed his BA at the Aligarh Muslim University in 1936. Those were the glory days of the Progressive Writers’ Movement (PWM), and Majaz was swept along in the fervour of his times. After his graduation, he joined the All India Radio as sub-editor for a journal called Awaaz, but his deep-rooted bohemianism and his unquenchable desire to live life on his own terms made him leave, in order to chart his own destiny as a poet.