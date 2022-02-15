LIC’s IPO: The ‘Mother of All Listings’ Comes With Big Risks

"Risk hai toh ishq hai" (where there's a risk, there is attraction) – that is a punchline made famous by actor Prateek Gandhi as he played disgraced stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992. Those involved in the upcoming initial public offer (IPO) of the state-owned behemoth, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), may not find that funny.

So, let’s do a tongue twister on this – India's biggest risk management company that manages the life risk of policyholders faces the risk of underpricing or overpricing its shares in addition to facing the risk of an inadequate market appetite because of its size, apart from geopolitical and global market risks, in addition to new kinds of risks in risk management.

Take a deep breath and read that again, slowly. Or let me explain.