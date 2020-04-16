India Needs Legal ‘Circuit Breaker’ to Save Economy Amid COVID-19

These affected parties should be permitted the opportunity to claim force majeure as a right, defer the performance of contractual obligations, without being circumscribed by contract, or be compelled to declare that contracts are frustrated – with its attendant consequences.

The government must contemplate such action in the backdrop of some salient principles: (a) we are a country governed by the rule of law; and (b) the government, or for that matter the courts, do not generally interfere with private contracts between parties or alter the performance of obligations.

Still, such intervention would not be without precedent.