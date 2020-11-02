Does Ladakh Truly Need Sixth Schedule? Will ‘Tribal’ Policy Work?

Amidst mounting Chinese pressure at the border, some mischievous contrivances to stir up trouble in Ladakh have recently begun. China recently stated that it “does not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh”; soon after, media outlet Al Jazeera put up an article with the title ‘Ladakh Buddhists who hailed India’s Kashmir move not so sure now’.

With the first anniversary of Ladakh UT having just gone by on 31 October, mischief-makers are once again on the loose. “Ladakh is in the news for border conflicts. But its residents have bigger worries than China,” writes another news tabloid. Others have followed suit.