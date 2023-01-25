On Republic Day 2023, Know Your Constitution With Shashi Tharoor

(This article is a part of the The Quint's 'Know Your Constitution' series, to celebrate 73 years of India being a republic. Click here to view the entire series.)

As Indian citizens, we're no strangers to the Constitution. But, how well do we really know it?

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on 26 January, The Quint's Nishtha Gautam caught up with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his take on India's founding document.

Rating it rather highly among other Constitutions, Tharoor observed that people are getting to know the Preamble better, as was witnessed during the CAA protests, in which parts of the Preamble were read out in public spaces, and shared on social media, apart from making their ways into the protest spaces at universities and streets across the country.