‘Pakistan Driving Khalistan Bus’: Veteran Journo Terry Milewski

Milewski: I don’t think they (Canadian politicians) think about it very much. It will be easy to say that the Canadian political parties have been ‘captured’ by the Khalistan dream and that they are ‘anti-India’. But they are not; they are just looking for votes. They are like politicians everywhere.

In every society, there are people who are blind, uneducated, not interested in facts. Look at what is happening in the United States.

I find them (Khalistanis) to be unpersuasive, not really plugged into the real world. They don’t even realise how embarrassing this new referendum is going to be. They support the referendum. They think it is a great idea. But they don’t realise that this is going to expose the fundamental lie that is at the root of the Khalistani movement – namely, that they say they speak ‘for Sikhs’ at large. They are the ‘voice of the Sikh Community’ throughout. This is not true. You cannot get elected as a separatist where the Sikhs actually live – 90 percent of them – in Punjab.