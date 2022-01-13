Kerala's Political Murders Turn More Brazen & Brutal. Why is Police a Spectator?

An incident that took place in 1994 changed it all.

On 26 January 1994, when a murderous gang of BJP-RSS workers barged into the house of CPI(M) student wing leader K V Sudheesh at Thokkilangadi near Koothuparamba in Kannur district, his aged parents were forced to bear witness to a crime. Sudheesh was stabbed 36 times and killed. The incident marked a fresh chapter in the history of political violence in Kerala because of the brutality involved.

On 1 December 1999, lumpen elements among CPI(M) cadres brutally murdered K T Jayakrishnan, state vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha, in broad daylight, that too in front of school children whom he was teaching at the time in Mokeri East UP School in Koothuparamba.