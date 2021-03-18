Kerala Elections 2021: ‘A Study in Contrast’ — Here are the Trends

The CPM is the Hindu party of Kerala with minorities (45 percent) backing the Congress primarily due to allies like KC (M) and IUML. The Nairs and the Ezhavas from the Hindu communities used to extensively vote for the LDF.

With the entry of the BJP, matters have become complicated for the CPM. Since both BJP and CPM cater to Hindu voters in the state, this has led to bloody violence between the supporters of both groups. The CPM feels threatened, and the induction of KC (M) provides it with an extra cushion.

The relief for LDF is that Kerala is not the focus area of the BJP’s top leadership in this election as they are busy in West Bengal where they see a real chance. This makes the contest primarily bi-polar.

That said, the BJP state leadership is serious about improving its performance manifold, and has set a target of 40 seats.

The party has inducted Metro Man Sreedharan to boost its prospects in the state. Its talks with Church bodies to make inroads in the Christian community have failed, with the PC Thomas-led Kerala Congress quitting the NDA and joining the UDF.