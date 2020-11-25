Will Army’s Draft ‘Surrender Policy’ In J&K Help Combat Militancy?

Ever since the Shopian fake encounter of July 2020, that took the lives of three labourers, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have been increasingly persuading militants to give up arms during anti-militancy operations in Jammu & Kashmir.

According to police sources, half a dozen militants have surrendered since the fake encounter. In 2020, 9 militants have surrendered during live encounters – 7 of which took place after the Shopian fake encounter.