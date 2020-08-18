How Kamala Harris Changed The Fundraising Game & Biden’s Ratings

The Democrats raised USD 48 million in 48 hours after Joe Biden, the presumptive presidential nominee, named Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate.

That’s called a major uptick in fundraising ahead of the Democratic Party Convention, which began Monday night in virtual mode. The two will formally accept the nomination during the four-day event. No balloons will drop in real life – the pandemic has sucked life out of pretty much everything.

Harris, as the first woman of African and Indian descent to be named VP of a major party, has clearly energised supporters as the face of a multi-racial America. She is tomorrow to Biden’s yesterday, and the voters get it.