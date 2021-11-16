J&K Leaders Getting BJP Support Is Colonial ‘Divide & Rule’ Politics

1905 was one of the most momentous years in the history of the Indian national movement. It was in this year that the infamous Bengal partition was carried out by the then Viceroy Lord Curzon. Following this, Curzon’s name was etched into the collective memory of the Indian masses as a symbol of division, deceit and disharmony.

The phrase ‘Divide & Rule’ thus entered the vocabulary of the Indian intelligentsia who denounced the move as a clear attempt to draw a wedge between the Hindus and Muslims of India in general, and Bengal in particular. The British, however, did not stop here. The Bengal partition was followed up with many more divisive measures, such as the s eparate electorates provided under the 1909 Morley-Minto reforms , which was another blatant attempt to eternally segregate and compartmentalise the two communal groups.