J&K Delimitation Proposals: Is BJP Trying to ‘Engineer’ a Win?

The Delimitation Commission's proposals for redrawing constituencies in Jammu & Kashmir give a distinct advantage to Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference (PC) in the Valley, and some advantage to Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), too.

It appears that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to form a coalition with People’s Conference whenever elections are held. So far, it has seemed aligned with both People’s Conference and former PWD Minister Altaf Bukhari’s Apni Party. Reading between the lines, a choice has evidently now been made.