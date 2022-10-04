Jharkhand Crisis: What Deepened Fault Lines in the State’s Political Landscape

Let's look at the political instability angle first. Two largely tribal, resource-rich and yet, hopelessly poor states Chattisgarh and Jharkhand were carved out of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar respectively in 2000 when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA coalition government was in power at the centre. Another state, Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh at the same time. Unlike the bitterness witnessed during the creation of Telengana, the 2000 move was done without much rancour or anger.

Look at what has happened politically in Chattisgarh. For three years, it was ruled by the Congress with the late Ajit Jogi as the chief minister. Between 2003 and 2018, the BJP won three successive assembly elections with Dr Raman Singh being the chief minister.

In 2018, the Congress won a massive victory and Bhupesh Baghel will soon be completing four years as chief minister. In effect, the state of Chattisgarh has had three chief ministers in 22 years. Now look at Jharkhand. The state has seen eleven chief ministers in the same time period.

One of the chief ministers was a gentleman called Madhu Koda who was an independent MLA supported by JMM and the Congress. The astonishing fact is that Koda remained chief minster for almost two years. He was convicted on charges of corruption related to allotment of mines and sentenced to three years in jail in 2017.

The father of Hemant Soren, Shibu Soren too has served two short stints as chief minister. President's rule has been imposed three times as alliances formed and broke up in the race to capture political power.