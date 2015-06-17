Jhansi’s Lakshmibai: Mutiny Heroine or a Reluctant Rebel?

Defeat in battles and consequent humiliations fuel nationalism as much as victories and triumphs of the past.

Having been a fugitive from British forces for three months, on 17 June 1858, Lakhshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi, made a desperate last stand against her English pursuers at Phoolbagh sector near Scindia’s imposing Gwalior fort.

She dashed into action and as she clashed with soldiers of the Eighth Hussars on the road between Kotah-ki-Sarai and Gwalior, she was struck and wounded by one of them. The wounds proved fatal. Her heroic struggle was at an end.

This single act of valour would be indelibly imprinted on the hearts and minds of Indians for generations, building in the process the legend of the warrior-queen: an unyielding woman who took on the British policy of the “doctrine of lapse” from the time Jhansi was eyed for a take-over in 1853.