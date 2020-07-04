Jeyaraj & Beniks: Accountability for Torture Must Start At The Top

Much of the attention on the tragic murders of Jeyaraj and Beniks in police custody has been focused on the ratification of the Convention Against Torture, which India signed in 1997, a process that requires a domestic law implementing the Convention. Even beyond the ratification, the proscription of torture, and the ancillary principle of non-refoulement – which states that countries should not send someone back to a country where they may be tortured or persecuted, is now universally recognised as customary international law. That it has been 23 long years since India ratified the Convention, and is only one of 9 countries that has not done so, is indeed a problem.