Why Comparing Kashmir Issue to Palestine is a Bit Far-Fetched 

He had hit the nail on the head. Even the agitations and violent conflict that have erupted there in the past few days are essentially about the right to—or, conversely, dispossession of—property.

A small group of Palestinian families are being evicted from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, not far from Jerusalem, so that Jewish-Israeli settlers can move in. The settlers’ claim is based on a sale deed from about 80 years ago, but the residents, and other Palestinians, are resisting.