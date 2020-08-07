Jammu & Kashmir Gets Manoj Sinha as LG: ‘Trial & Error’ Over?

That the new lieutenant-governor, Manoj Sinha, is the fourth incumbent in Jammu and Kashmir’s Raj Bhawan since Governor’s rule was imposed 25 months ago shows that the Centre is going by trial and error rather than a well thought through strategy.

The governor, who has also been the chief executive during this time, should be able to implement a concerted and well thought-through vision and plan. But the administration has been gridlocked over even basic policy outlines.