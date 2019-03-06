Pulwama Aftermath: How to Curb the ‘Conflict Ecosystem’ in Kashmir

It will involve occupying the mind-space of people and convincing them that their future, their identity, their well-being is protected in India. It will mean creating political conditions and opportunities that allow the anti-separatist voices to come on to the centre-stage, and challenge and marginalise the pro-separatist voices.

It means reforming and detoxifying the education system and cleansing the administration of supporters and sympathisers of separatists. Unless all this is done, all that we will end up doing is going around in circles, and doing what is best described as a holding operation.