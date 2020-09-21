The Pakistan-Perugia Connection: How Italy Gets Its Lashkar Cells

Pakistan State continues to have training camps (for terrorists) – alive, running, and kicking – in PoK, and has had them for the last couple of years, despite all their denials and their mocking of all evidence offered by experts and journalists.

A statement by the Tribunal of Perugia (sentence number Nr. 3213\2019 R.G. 30 June 2020) regarding a refugee case, says: “In the appeal it is deduced that Ali (surname not given for obvious reasons), was born and raised in Karachi, Pakistan, where he earned the title of mechanical engineer and worked as a freelance professional; that he is of Sunni Muslim religion, and in 2015, attended a course in which Islamic rules were imparted; in 2017 he went to Kashmir to attend a course of the aforementioned group; he was taken to a centre of training – the course consisted of physical training and use of weapons for the purpose of jihad. He finished the course and returned home. Subsequently, the Islamist group ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba’ asked him to join them. The applicant made excuses to reject the invitation; this drew their wrath. When he learned that they were planning his kidnapping, he decided to leave Pakistan for Italy”.