No, Iran-US Conflict Will Not Start 3rd World War — Here’s Why

This ensured that relatively minor acts of belligerence would impel every major power to start mobilizing for a confrontation; and attack as soon as their forces were ready.

In contrast, every power in West Asia⁠—be it Iran, Israel, the US, or Russia⁠—enjoys immense flexibility in terms of how it responds to a hostile action from an adversary. Not a single one is committed to rigid timetables for mobilization. And they all posses the capability to precisely calibrate retaliatory moves through conventional or sub-conventional means.

Special forces raids, drone strikes, cyber attacks, and other such means span the entire spectrum of effects delivered. They can be also be tailored to deliver the desired public message. The upshot is that we have seen several episodes that could have potentially set off World War III in West Asia; all of which were followed either by a minor shift in the status quo, or an eventual de-escalation.